Elizabeth Holden Gallery’s exhibition Spaces Between…a witnessing featuring the work of Kristine Hunter will be on view at Warren Wilson College from October 22nd to December 5th, 2026. The exhibition opening reception is on October 22nd from 4:30-6:00 PM. The Elizabeth Holden Gallery is open M-F, 10-4 pm and most Saturdays 1-4pm.

Artist Statement

From an early age, I was fascinated by human anatomy books, particularly their transparent pages that revealed the body layer by layer—skeleton, muscles, organs, each distinct yet inseparable from the whole. This early fascination with the visible and hidden layers of the body continues to shape my artistic practice.

My work explores identity, memory, belonging, and the continual process of constructing and deconstructing the self. I view our experiences as layers that accumulate within us, shaping who we become while remaining connected to what came before. The body becomes both a subject and a material—a place where physical, emotional, and personal histories intersect.

Working across image, video, sound, sculpture, installation, and performance, I create sensory experiences that invite viewers to become active participants. My practice has increasingly evolved toward live body art, site-specific, and durational performance, where the body is present as a living, vulnerable, and transformative material.

Through endurance, repetition, stillness, movement, and interaction with place, I explore how time and environment can reveal what lies beneath the surface. Whether working with objects, images, or the physical body, I am interested in moments of exposure and transformation—when one layer gives way to another.

Ultimately, my work considers the body as archive, vessel, landscape, and site of continual becoming.

