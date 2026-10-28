Sons of Town Hall - 11/14
Sons of Town Hall - 11/14
Songwriters David Berkeley and Ben Parker transform into Josiah Chester Jones and George Ulysses Brown, two Victorian-age troubadours sailing the world on a boat of their own making. They’ll sing songs and tell tales of their adventures, spinning you into their world that is “nothing short of stunning” (Liz Schwartz, Cambridge Folk Festival).
Reserved Cocktail Seating; Doors 6:30
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$44
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 14 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org