Sons of Paradise + Stylie Coming Home Tour w/ One Culture - 11/15

SONS OF PARADISE

Sons of Paradise is a reggae-rock/dub Raleigh-based group that has quickly risen to headlining venues throughout the southeast with some of the biggest names in reggae including Fortunate Youth, Inner Circle, Beres Hammond and more! Although Sons of Paradise musical base is “Reggae” you can find strong influences of different styles of Rock and Jazz music, Latin Beats and Ska, as well as a strong presence of Rap lyricism, an undebatable synthesis of the Afro-Caribbean roots they pay homage to. The texture is rich in harmonies and rhythms alas producing a unique blend of sounds that continues to captivate different listeners around the world.

STYLIE

Stylie was born in the mountains of Lyons Colorado, crafting progressive dub reggae music that is redefining what the genre can be. Catchy melodic hooks combined with top notch production defines their original sound. Every track is created in-house at their 100% independent studio, Dub Farm Records.

With millions of streams worldwide and hundreds of thousands of monthly listeners on platforms like Spotify and Pandora, Stylie’s sound has found a global audience. In just 6 years since the band’s inception, they’ve dropped four albums, including “Blazin’ Round the World”, and most recently ”Smooth Sailin.”

Stylie’s live show is tight, uplifting, and built to move a crowd. Backed by demand from listeners across the U.S., the band has began to take their sound nationwide playing sold out shows across the US, proudly representing Colorado everywhere they go.