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Soloists of Tomorrow

Soloists of Tomorrow

Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Ken Lam, conductor
BMC Concerto Competition winners

Brevard’s top young musicians take center stage!

Winners of the 2026 Jan and Beattie Wood Concerto Competition perform with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra. Featuring some of the most exciting rising stars in classical music, this concert is an annual audience favorite!

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE:
ALEXANDROS DARNA Tectonic Dances
FRANZ SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8 in B minor, “Unfinished”

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/lockhart-conducts-soloists-of-tomorrow/