Soloists of Tomorrow
Soloists of Tomorrow
Brevard Music Center Orchestra
Ken Lam, conductor
BMC Concerto Competition winners
Brevard’s top young musicians take center stage!
Winners of the 2026 Jan and Beattie Wood Concerto Competition perform with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra. Featuring some of the most exciting rising stars in classical music, this concert is an annual audience favorite!
PROGRAM TO INCLUDE:
ALEXANDROS DARNA Tectonic Dances
FRANZ SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8 in B minor, “Unfinished”
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 26 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105