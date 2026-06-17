Soloists of Tomorrow

Brevard Music Center Orchestra

Ken Lam, conductor

BMC Concerto Competition winners

Brevard’s top young musicians take center stage!

Winners of the 2026 Jan and Beattie Wood Concerto Competition perform with the Brevard Music Center Orchestra. Featuring some of the most exciting rising stars in classical music, this concert is an annual audience favorite!

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE:

ALEXANDROS DARNA Tectonic Dances

FRANZ SCHUBERT Symphony No. 8 in B minor, “Unfinished”