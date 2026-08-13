Entry Fee: $20 per person * Includes your entry and a pack of 8 Bingo cards (one for each round).

Get ready for 8 games of Sneaky Santa Bingo, where winning isn’t just about calling BINGO—it’s about being a little sneaky!

Bingo winners may steal a prize from a previous winner. But choose carefully—each prize can only be stolen once!

8 Bingo games

$20 entry fee

1 card per game

Additional cards: $5 each

Come out, have a great time, enjoy some holiday fun, and be a little sneaky.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/sneaky-santa-bingo/