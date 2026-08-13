Sneaky Santa Bingo - 11/28
Sneaky Santa Bingo - 11/28
Entry Fee: $20 per person * Includes your entry and a pack of 8 Bingo cards (one for each round).
Get ready for 8 games of Sneaky Santa Bingo, where winning isn’t just about calling BINGO—it’s about being a little sneaky!
Bingo winners may steal a prize from a previous winner. But choose carefully—each prize can only be stolen once!
8 Bingo games
$20 entry fee
1 card per game
Additional cards: $5 each
Come out, have a great time, enjoy some holiday fun, and be a little sneaky.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/sneaky-santa-bingo/
White Horse Black Mountain
20
02:00 PM - 04:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org