Smoky Mountain Geek Expo After Party with Athena Phorah

Keep your cosplay on and keep the night rolling at the Smoky Mountain Geek Expo After Party, hosted by Athena Phorah at Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone in Waynesville. Saturday, October 17, 2026, 6–10 PM. Skating, cosplay and photos; a costume contest is planned, with details and prizes to be announced. Admission is $12. Bring your October 17 Smoky Mountain Geek Expo ticket stub and choose FREE skate rental OR $2 off admission—not both. This evening after party takes place at Sk8way, 19025 Great Smoky Expressway, not the daytime Expo venue. Details: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/geek-expo-after-party-with-athena-phorah/