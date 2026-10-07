Smoky Mountain Geek Expo After Party with Athena Phorah
Smoky Mountain Geek Expo After Party with Athena Phorah
Keep your cosplay on and keep the night rolling at the Smoky Mountain Geek Expo After Party, hosted by Athena Phorah at Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone in Waynesville. Saturday, October 17, 2026, 6–10 PM. Skating, cosplay and photos; a costume contest is planned, with details and prizes to be announced. Admission is $12. Bring your October 17 Smoky Mountain Geek Expo ticket stub and choose FREE skate rental OR $2 off admission—not both. This evening after party takes place at Sk8way, 19025 Great Smoky Expressway, not the daytime Expo venue. Details: https://smokymountainsk8way.com/geek-expo-after-party-with-athena-phorah/
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
$12 admission
06:00 PM - 10:00 PM on Sat, 17 Oct 2026
Event Supported By
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
828-246-9124
info@smokymountainsk8way.com
Smoky Mountain Sk8way & Fun Zone
19025 Great Smoky ExpresswayWaynesville, North Carolina 28786
828-246-9124
info@smokymountainsk8way.com