Sister Act - Flat Rock Playhouse - 10/2-10/25

When disco diva Deloris Van Cartier witnesses a crime, she hides out in the last place anyone would look — a convent. Suddenly, the sequins are swapped for habits, and the nightclub turns into a nave. But when Deloris brings her unholy amount of soul to the choir loft, heaven gets a whole new groove.

Sister Act is a holy-rolling, soul-lifting celebration of sisterhood, second chances, and songs that raise the roof. As Deloris helps the sisters find their voices, they just might change her heart in return.

Part divine comedy, part disco revival, it’s proof that a little funk — and a lot of faith — can turn any sanctuary into a showstopper.

Event Times: 2:00 PM & 7:30 PM

