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Sir Stephen Hough in Recital

Sir Stephen Hough in Recital

Internationally acclaimed pianist Sir Stephen Hough presents a recital spanning the piano’s rich history.

Schubert and Brahms offer lyrical Romantic miniatures, while Schoenberg and Stockhausen explore bold twentieth-century sound worlds. Beethoven’s monumental “Waldstein” Sonata anchors the program, which concludes with Schumann’s vibrant Carnaval and Hough’s own arrangement of songs from Mary Poppins, blending virtuosity with wit and imagination.

PROGRAM
FRANZ SCHUBERT Drei Klavierstücke
JOHANNES BRAHMS Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118
ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Six Little Piano Pieces, Op. 19
KARLHEINZ STOCKHAUSEN Klavierstücke
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Bagatelles, Op. 119
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 21, “Waldstein”
ROBERT SCHUMANN Carnaval
RICHARD M. SHERMAN (arr. Hough) Mary Poppins Suite

Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 14 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/sir-stephen-hough-in-recital/