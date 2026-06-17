Sir Stephen Hough in Recital
Sir Stephen Hough in Recital
Internationally acclaimed pianist Sir Stephen Hough presents a recital spanning the piano’s rich history.
Schubert and Brahms offer lyrical Romantic miniatures, while Schoenberg and Stockhausen explore bold twentieth-century sound worlds. Beethoven’s monumental “Waldstein” Sonata anchors the program, which concludes with Schumann’s vibrant Carnaval and Hough’s own arrangement of songs from Mary Poppins, blending virtuosity with wit and imagination.
PROGRAM
FRANZ SCHUBERT Drei Klavierstücke
JOHANNES BRAHMS Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118
ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Six Little Piano Pieces, Op. 19
KARLHEINZ STOCKHAUSEN Klavierstücke
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Bagatelles, Op. 119
LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 21, “Waldstein”
ROBERT SCHUMANN Carnaval
RICHARD M. SHERMAN (arr. Hough) Mary Poppins Suite