Sir Stephen Hough in Recital

Internationally acclaimed pianist Sir Stephen Hough presents a recital spanning the piano’s rich history.

Schubert and Brahms offer lyrical Romantic miniatures, while Schoenberg and Stockhausen explore bold twentieth-century sound worlds. Beethoven’s monumental “Waldstein” Sonata anchors the program, which concludes with Schumann’s vibrant Carnaval and Hough’s own arrangement of songs from Mary Poppins, blending virtuosity with wit and imagination.

PROGRAM

FRANZ SCHUBERT Drei Klavierstücke

JOHANNES BRAHMS Six Pieces for Piano, Op. 118

ARNOLD SCHOENBERG Six Little Piano Pieces, Op. 19

KARLHEINZ STOCKHAUSEN Klavierstücke

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Bagatelles, Op. 119

LUDWIG VAN BEETHOVEN Sonata No. 21, “Waldstein”

ROBERT SCHUMANN Carnaval

RICHARD M. SHERMAN (arr. Hough) Mary Poppins Suite