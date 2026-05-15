Simply Charmed - Drop-In

**Show up at Ignite Jewelry Studios anytime between 11pm and 3pm to make your charms!

This is the perfect way to spend a part of your day while visiting our downtown Asheville metalsmithing studio and gallery. Come stamp and hammer a charm to your liking! Choose from more than 60 styles of metal stamps and a variety of jewelers hammers to complete your charm. You will start with a rectangular brass base, (or upgrade to sterling silver in a variety of shapes and styles) then choose your silver accent piece, and finally a gemstone of choice. After a quick demo by the instructor you can spend the next 45 minutes to complete your masterpiece.

Our magnetic tumbler will polish your piece to perfection and you have an option of some finishing patinas as well. Upgrade to earrings, make additional pendants for friends etc.

$45 Base Price includes a brass charm, gemstone drop, jump ring, and base metal chain. (Some silver upgrades available for additional cost and additional pieces may be purchased to make gifts, extras, etc!)

This is family friendly, kid friendly ages 6 and up (but the littles will need help with the hammering), and a great rainy day or indoor activity in downtown Asheville!