Join us for an evening of music celebrating the songs of Simon & Garfunkel, the music and lyrics that have been part of so many lives.

Take a trip back in time with composer, musician, band leader, singer and producer, Jonathan Pearlman (My Magnificent Nemesis, Alien Music Club), Blues Chanteuse Peggy Ratusz (Daddy LongLegs Blues Band, Love is a Rose Celebration of Linda Ronstadt, Love Bubble) and multi-instrumentalist, James Kylen (My Magnificent Nemesis, Here Comes the Sun: A celebration of the Beatles) as they celebrate the enduring magic of Simon & Garfunkel.

Opening the show is Alien Music Club, bringing their own sound to the evening before the Simon & Garfunkel tribute takes the stage.

Bring a friend, settle in, and enjoy a night of great music.

Donate what you can. Suggested 25 dollars.