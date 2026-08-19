Silver Stacking Rings with Gemstone

Back by popular demand, but with a twist! Join us to make this set of 3 stacking rings in our downtown Asheville jewelry maker studio.

You will make your 3 rings then add a tube setting to one, and finish by setting a gemstone of your choosing. You'll finish the rings with a custom textured pattern and they'll polish to a beautiful finish.

Leave with the set of rings you made yourself!

Includes a Cubic Zirconia in color of your choice or gemstone upgrades may be available upon request

$125 includes all materials

*Ages 12 and up, great for couples, bridesmaids, locals and solo makers. No experience needed!