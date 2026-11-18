The Show Me Reptile Show comes to Rowan County Fair Grounds, 1560 Julian Rd, Salisbury, NC 28146, December 5–6, 2026. Browse reptiles, exotic pets and supplies and meet vendors from the reptile community. Plants and aquatics are also welcome at Show Me events.

This Sunday listing is for December 6: 10 a.m.–3:30 p.m. The show also runs Saturday, December 5, 10 a.m.–5 p.m., with Saturday VIP entry at 9 a.m. All times Eastern. The venue is closed overnight.

Sunday general admission at the door is $15. Children ages 7–12 are $5 with paid adult admission, and children 6 and under are free. Please leave pets at home.

Official details and tickets: https://showmereptileshow.com/salisbury-north-carolina-reptile-show

Questions: Outreach@showmereptileshows.com

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/showmereptileshow