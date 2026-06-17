© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Shostakovich 10

Shostakovich 10

Brevard Concert Orchestra
Ken Lam, conductor

The Brevard Concert Orchestra takes the stage in a program of powerful orchestral works.

Brahms’s Tragic Overture opens the concert with dark intensity, while Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from ‘On the Town’ brings theatrical flair and lively rhythm. Shostakovich’s epic Symphony No. 10 concludes the evening with dramatic orchestration and one of the twentieth century’s most compelling symphonic statements.

PROGRAM
NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Russian Easter Overture, Op. 36
LEONARD BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On The Town
DIMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 10

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/shostakovich-10/