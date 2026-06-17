Shostakovich 10
Shostakovich 10
Brevard Concert Orchestra
Ken Lam, conductor
The Brevard Concert Orchestra takes the stage in a program of powerful orchestral works.
Brahms’s Tragic Overture opens the concert with dark intensity, while Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from ‘On the Town’ brings theatrical flair and lively rhythm. Shostakovich’s epic Symphony No. 10 concludes the evening with dramatic orchestration and one of the twentieth century’s most compelling symphonic statements.
PROGRAM
NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Russian Easter Overture, Op. 36
LEONARD BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On The Town
DIMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 10
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 16 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105