Shostakovich 10

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Ken Lam, conductor

The Brevard Concert Orchestra takes the stage in a program of powerful orchestral works.

Brahms’s Tragic Overture opens the concert with dark intensity, while Bernstein’s Three Dance Episodes from ‘On the Town’ brings theatrical flair and lively rhythm. Shostakovich’s epic Symphony No. 10 concludes the evening with dramatic orchestration and one of the twentieth century’s most compelling symphonic statements.

PROGRAM

NIKOLAI RIMSKY-KORSAKOV Russian Easter Overture, Op. 36

LEONARD BERNSTEIN Three Dance Episodes from On The Town

DIMITRI SHOSTAKOVICH Symphony No. 10