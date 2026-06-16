Shoot To Thrill - Girls Rockin' AC/DC

Shoot To Thrill includes Kara (vocals), Susan (guitar), Emily (bass), Wendy (guitar) and Kate (drums). Not only are the girls professional musicians with impeccable skills, they are also quite easy on the eyes and full of energy for an entertaining stage show!

The girls decided on AC/DC in particular, because the band's songs are a marriage of compelling music and creative story-telling. The guitar work is intricate yet not overplayed, while the rhythms are driving and dynamic. The silence is as important as the noise, and the lyrics are relatable and captivating. You just HAVE to sing along....or air-guitar….or BOTH!

The girls decided to do a full tribute rather than a cover band, because a tribute is much more challenging. You play many songs by the same artist and really reach inside that artist copying not only their playing style but also their signature stage moves. It's really quite an art and very rewarding when you make it all come together.

Shoot To Thrill is based out of Raleigh, NC and tours all along the East Coast. The girls look forward to meeting you and rocking you into an unbelievable frenzy of good times!