Shlomo Franklin w/ Julie Odell - 6/04

Shlomo Franklin is an American singer/songwriter born on a small cow farm in upstate New York. Raised off the cultural grid, without music, television, or radio, his songs are strongly influenced by his cult-like religious upbringing. Shlomo released his debut album in 2019 which was produced by Grammy Award winner C Lanzbom and released a double album follow up from his now Nashville, TN home. His 3rd album, Land of Hopes & Schemes, is set to release in early summer 2026. Franklin has opened up for Jakob Dylan and The Wallflowers and shared festivals with The Nude Party and The Bones of JR Jones. His songs are just as comfortable in front of a crowd of two thousand as they are in a living room house concert. Shlomo sees himself as a bare bones troubadour and is stubbornly trendless.