She Returns From War + Maddie Medley + Big Guy and The Very Large Men - 11/21

She Returns From War is the musical project of South Carolina-based singer-songwriter Hunter Park, known for her haunting voice, raw lyricism, and emotionally charged performances. Blending elements of indie rock, folk, and Americana, her music explores themes of love, loss, resilience, and self-discovery with striking honesty.

Some albums tell a story. Fawn's Enemy, the full-length debut from Maddie Medley, builds a world. That place is called Fawn's Forest, and it's a universe filled with quietly powerful songs about rage, resilience, and renewal. Created by a genre-bending songwriter whose career includes everything from major-label record contracts to the freedom of hard-won independence, Fawn's Enemy combines folk-inspired textures with raw, inspired performances from a small cast of collaborators and friends.

Big Guy & The Very Large Men is fronted by Nashville songwriting veteran James Droll who has

carved out a reputation as one of Nashville’s most distinct queer voices. Big Guy represents a

newfound creative outlet for James highlighted by amplified expression and having the audacity

to say the quiet part out loud. As a songwriter, his pen has been behind tracks now streamed

well over 180 million times.