Shanghai Quartet
Shanghai Quartet
Shanghai Quartet
with Nicholas Tzavaras, cello
Long-time favorites of Brevard audiences, the Shanghai Quartet returns this season with a program of classical elegance and global color.
Haydn’s String Quartet in G minor and Zhou Long’s Chinese Folk Songs open the evening. Former Shanghai Quartet cellist and BMC’s own Nicholas Tzavaras joins the ensemble for Schubert’s sublime String Quintet, bringing the concert to a stirring close.
PROGRAM
JOSEPH HAYDN String Quartet in G minor
ZHOU LONG Chinese Folk Songs
FRANZ SCHUBERT String Quintet
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Mon, 13 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105