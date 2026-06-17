Shanghai Quartet

with Nicholas Tzavaras, cello

Long-time favorites of Brevard audiences, the Shanghai Quartet returns this season with a program of classical elegance and global color.

Haydn’s String Quartet in G minor and Zhou Long’s Chinese Folk Songs open the evening. Former Shanghai Quartet cellist and BMC’s own Nicholas Tzavaras joins the ensemble for Schubert’s sublime String Quintet, bringing the concert to a stirring close.

PROGRAM

JOSEPH HAYDN String Quartet in G minor

ZHOU LONG Chinese Folk Songs

FRANZ SCHUBERT String Quintet