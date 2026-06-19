Selwyn Birchwood at The Mockingbird - 6/14
Selwyn Birchwood at The Mockingbird - 6/14
Rolling Stone calls Selwyn Birchwood a “remarkable contemporary bluesman ... a powerhouse guitarist and soulful vocalist.” His swamp-funky style delivers an intoxicating mix of deep blues, blistering vocals, psychedelic-tinged rock, booty-shaking funk, and sweet Southern soul.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$38.50
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sun, 14 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org