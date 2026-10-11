"Secret Planets" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert
"Secret Planets" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert
We are delighted to share our Fall 2026 Concert, "Secret Planets." This is an out-of-this-world sonic collision of classical tradition and cosmic funk. Holst’s sweeping masterpiece, "The Planets" gets a legendary hip-hop remix with Asheville's Grammy-winning powerhouse Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Tickets are purchased in advance for $25 with free admission for students (reservation required).
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Event Supported By
Four Seaons Chamber Orchestra
828-490-7119
info@4seasonsorchestra.org
Artist Group Info
Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
249 Old Hendersonville RoadFletcher, North Carolina 28732
(828) 545-8865
etsvox@gmail.com