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"Secret Planets" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert

"Secret Planets" Four Seasons Chamber Orchestra Concert

We are delighted to share our Fall 2026 Concert, "Secret Planets." This is an out-of-this-world sonic collision of classical tradition and cosmic funk. Holst’s sweeping masterpiece, "The Planets" gets a legendary hip-hop remix with Asheville's Grammy-winning powerhouse Secret Agent 23 Skidoo. Tickets are purchased in advance for $25 with free admission for students (reservation required).

FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
$25
03:00 PM - 04:30 PM, every day through Nov 15, 2026.
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Four Seaons Chamber Orchestra
828-490-7119
info@4seasonsorchestra.org
4seasonsorchestra.org

Artist Group Info

Secret Agent 23 Skidoo
https://secretagent23skidoo.com/
FernLeaf Community Charter School Wilderness Campus
249 Old Hendersonville Road
Fletcher, North Carolina 28732
(828) 545-8865
etsvox@gmail.com
https://www.fernleafccs.org