Season Finale with Poiesis Quartet - 5/13

Celebrate the Parker Concert Hall’s Season Finale with the acclaimed Poiesis Quartet! Renowned for their multifaceted artistry, this ensemble promises an evening infused with brilliant synchronicity and verve.

Derived from ancient Greek (ποιεῖν), the word Poiesis means “to make”; specifically, to create something that has never existed before. With a focus on expanding the string quartet repertoire with vibrant new works by emerging composers, the Poiesis Quartet infuses each performance with unique moments of synchronicity and verve. Their 2024 debut album ‘as we are’ on the Bright Shiny Things label, which features world premiere recordings with mezzo-soprano Nancy Maultsby, was lauded for the quartet’s “bottomless depth” (Cleveland Classical).

Celebrated for their “multifaceted artistry,” “brilliantly idiomatic” programming (New York Times), and “palpable chemistry and remarkable warmth” (San Francisco Classical Voice), the Poiesis Quartet is the winner of the 2026 Cleveland Quartet Award and the First Prize and Commission Prize recipients of the 2025 Banff International String Quartet Competition. In 2023, they were also named the Grand Prize and Lift Every Voice Prize winners of the Fischoff National Chamber Music Competition, as well as Gold Medal and BIPOC Prize winners at the 2023 St. Paul String Quartet Competition. In May 2024, Poiesis joined the Concert Artists Guild roster for North American management as winners of the Louis and Susan Meisel Competition.