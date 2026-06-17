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Season Finale: Legendary Artist Yo-Yo Ma with Keith Lockhart - 8/02

Season Finale: Legendary Artist Yo-Yo Ma with Keith Lockhart - 8/02

Brevard Music Center Orchestra and Chorus
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Yo-Yo Ma, cello
Reginald Smith, Jr., baritone
David Gresham, chorus master

Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma joins the Brevard Music Center Orchestra for our season finale.

Conducted by Keith Lockhart, the program features Dvořák’s radiant Cello Concerto and Walton’s electrifying Belshazzar’s Feast—bringing instrumental and vocal forces on stage together in a powerful celebration of orchestral and choral grandeur.

PROGRAM
WILLIAM WALTON Belshazzar’s Feast
ANTONIN DVOŘÁK Cello Concerto

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
03:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sun, 2 Aug 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/season-finale-legendary-artist-yo-yo-ma-with-keith-lockhart/