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Scott Low - 7/12

Scott Low - 7/12

The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds Present
PATIO SHOW: SCOTT LOW
Sunday, July 12
3pm
ALL AGES

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Scott Low is a Southern songwriter with a bluesman’s heart, a folk singer’s storytelling, and a river guide’s patience. His most recent albums—Struttin’ Round Town (2025) and The Appalachian Blues (2024)—dig deep into the soul of the rural South, blending gritty guitar work, slow-burn vocals, and road-worn lyricism. From swaggering blues-rock grooves to stripped-down acoustic confessionals, these records trace a life shaped by heartbreak, resilience, and the crooked backroads of Appalachia.

When he’s not on stage, Scott finds solace with a fly rod in hand, casting into the cold, clear creeks of North Georgia and the Carolinas. That connection to the river shapes his music—intentional, free-flowing, and grounded in something older than the road itself. Fly fishing isn’t just a hobby; it’s a rhythm, a reset, and a reminder that the best songs—like the best casts—come when you stop forcing it.

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$15.03
03:00 PM - 05:00 PM on Sun, 12 Jul 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801