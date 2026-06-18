Scott Low - 7/12

The Grey Eagle and Worthwhile Sounds Present

PATIO SHOW: SCOTT LOW

Sunday, July 12

3pm

ALL AGES

LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Scott Low is a Southern songwriter with a bluesman’s heart, a folk singer’s storytelling, and a river guide’s patience. His most recent albums—Struttin’ Round Town (2025) and The Appalachian Blues (2024)—dig deep into the soul of the rural South, blending gritty guitar work, slow-burn vocals, and road-worn lyricism. From swaggering blues-rock grooves to stripped-down acoustic confessionals, these records trace a life shaped by heartbreak, resilience, and the crooked backroads of Appalachia.

When he’s not on stage, Scott finds solace with a fly rod in hand, casting into the cold, clear creeks of North Georgia and the Carolinas. That connection to the river shapes his music—intentional, free-flowing, and grounded in something older than the road itself. Fly fishing isn’t just a hobby; it’s a rhythm, a reset, and a reminder that the best songs—like the best casts—come when you stop forcing it.