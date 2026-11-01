Scenic Radio: Live at Trailside Brewing - 11/28

Scenic Radio is an original roots band born in the Blue Ridge Mountains of North Carolina. Formally a six piece band known as "The Freeway Jubilee" the group has been reformed into a full steam ahead songwriting trio with a musical chairs aspect between guitar, keyboards, drums and vocals. The band draws inspiration from a wide spectrum of styles by blending southern rock, gospel roots, mountain music, country , blues, funk, and soul into a unique sound meant to uplift the spirit. The band's songwriting brings a first hand view on the highs and lows of life and provides a message easily understood and felt. Instrumental prowess coupled with three part vocal harmony and a strong and energetic live show gives the listener a full band feel both live and on any recording.