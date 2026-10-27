Saxsquatch’s Conspiracy Theory Tour - 2/04/27

Themes:

Night 1: Aliens

Night 2: Tin Foil Hat

Artist presale: Wednesday, 10/14 @ 10 am EST (Password: SAX)

VIP Package includes:

■ One-on-one photo op post-show and conversation with Saxsquatch

■ Saxsquatch branded bandana

■ A brand-new exclusive signed Conspiracy Theory Vinyl

Saxsquatch is a 7-foot-tall multi-instrumentalist, producer, and electronic music artist from North Carolina.

He has accumulated over 3 million followers online through releasing music with legends such as John Oates, Billy Ray Cyrus, the band WAR, and songs with the infamous electronic music label Monstercat. In 2021, Saxsquatch created theme music for Rocket League, and the following year had music featured in

Fortnite. Saxsquatch has been trending on Rolling Stone’s website and on the front page of Forbes for his music releases.

Showcasing his spellbinding stage presence, he has been a guest on Jimmy Fallon’s “That’s My Jam!’ and Tosh.0 and has shared the stage with Tedeschi Trucks Band, Goldfish, Andy Frasco, Here Come the Mummies, Sam Bush, and Pigeons Playing Ping Pong.

Saxsquatch’s live show is a mind-bending experience showcasing his music production, stage plot, and saxophone skills over original music, remixes, and crowd participation. His dream of creating the “Bigfoot Rave” tour came to fruition in 2024, adding a laser show to an already dynamic set. His next tour, “Footprints,” sold out 27 shows across the United States, ending at a sold-out show in Denver at Cervantes Ballroom. After being so well received across the United States and selling out major markets, the search for this cryptid won’t be hard. You can find him on tour or at major festivals across the world.