Doors and festivities begin at 05:00 PM / Show starts at 08:00 PM

To celebrate R50 weekend in CLT, join us at 5pm for games, trivia, and costumes, followed by a full concert performance from THE CAMERA EYE - A Tribute to Rush at 8pm

“Without a doubt THE best first show I've ever seen…the chemistry was bleeding off the stage…you couldn't turn a blind ear to the heart [The Camera Eye] pours into the love for these songs.”

- Ben Happach

“Matthew Hedrick, Payton Rose Velligan, and James Nelson! Nailed it! If you’re a Rush fan, you have to see this show!” - Curtis Wingfield

“Last night's debut by three of Charlotte's best…was in my opinion the best show I have seen this year!…Wow, Just WOW! I have been a fan of Rush since the late 70’s…The Camera Eye did Rush proud” - Don Diehl