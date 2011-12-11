Rumpelstiltskin - Playhouse Jr. - 11/12-11/15

A world premiere musical spun from the Grimm Brothers’ classic — a tale of gold, grit, and a touch of magic, set to a captivating score that fuses folk, rap, and percussion.

The kingdom is in crisis, the villagers are hungry, and their future rests in the hands of a poor miller’s daughter. Her only hope is a daring bargain with a mysterious stranger — one that tests the worth of a name, the power of trust, and the courage to spark change.

This new musical explores the cost of greed and the grace of kindness, reminding us that what truly matters can’t be measured in gold.

Be the first to experience a brand-new American musical by Ben Mackel, developed through the Playhouse Jr. Licensing New Works Initiative. Created entirely under our roof, this world premiere offers new theatre for all — big and small — continuing a bright new chapter of storytelling from the Playhouse’s stage to the world’s.

Event Date and Time:

11/12 at 7 PM

11/13 at 7 PM

11/14 at 2PM & 6PM

11/15 at 2 PM.

