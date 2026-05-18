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Romantasy Novel Release

Romantasy Novel Release

Join local author Wren Greyson for a celebration of their new romantasy novel Technicolor Messages!

Greyson will read a short excerpt from their new novel, hold a Q&A on indie publishing, and personalize books. There will also be art for sale that ties into their indie books, and free zines to take home! Technicolor Messages is a sequel to Caramel and Water Stains, which will also be available.

Wren Greyson is a North Carolina writer who lives in Charlotte with their cat Alfred. They like to write cozy, queer romances that celebrate the mundanity of everyday life.

Firestorm Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Get Tickets
Firestorm Books
1022 Haywood Rd
Asheville , North Carolina 28806
https://firestorm.coop/events/3241-gender-without-identity.html