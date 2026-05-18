Romantasy Novel Release
Romantasy Novel Release
Join local author Wren Greyson for a celebration of their new romantasy novel Technicolor Messages!
Greyson will read a short excerpt from their new novel, hold a Q&A on indie publishing, and personalize books. There will also be art for sale that ties into their indie books, and free zines to take home! Technicolor Messages is a sequel to Caramel and Water Stains, which will also be available.
Wren Greyson is a North Carolina writer who lives in Charlotte with their cat Alfred. They like to write cozy, queer romances that celebrate the mundanity of everyday life.
Firestorm Books
06:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Sat, 23 May 2026
Firestorm Books
1022 Haywood RdAsheville , North Carolina 28806