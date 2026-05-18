Romantasy Novel Release

Join local author Wren Greyson for a celebration of their new romantasy novel Technicolor Messages!

Greyson will read a short excerpt from their new novel, hold a Q&A on indie publishing, and personalize books. There will also be art for sale that ties into their indie books, and free zines to take home! Technicolor Messages is a sequel to Caramel and Water Stains, which will also be available.

Wren Greyson is a North Carolina writer who lives in Charlotte with their cat Alfred. They like to write cozy, queer romances that celebrate the mundanity of everyday life.