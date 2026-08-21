Rock N Roll Rewind takes audiences on a musical journey through decades of rock and roll, from the classic hits of the ’70s and arena rock anthems of the ’80s to the alternative rock favorites of the ’90s and beyond.

Founded in 2023 by national recording artist and session drummer Mike Hunnicutt, this Asheville-based band brings together seasoned musicians and longtime friends with a shared love of rock and roll. Their performances feature iconic songs, powerful vocals, driving rhythms, and the kind of onstage chemistry that makes for a great live show.

With a setlist spanning generations of rock music, Rock N Roll Rewind delivers an energetic, nostalgia-filled performance featuring the songs you know and love.

Get ready to sing along, dance, and revisit the soundtrack of your favorite decades at White Horse Black Mountain.

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/rock-n-roll-rewind/