Riley Roth at The Mockingbird - 8/07
Riley Roth at The Mockingbird - 8/07
Up-and-coming country singer-songwriter Riley Roth’s heartfelt lyrics and gentle voice earned her a legion of fans and the attention of Nashville producer busbee, with her “rare ability to communicate directly to listeners at every level, and to her peers in particular.”
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Fri, 7 Aug 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org