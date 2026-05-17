Rhythm and Rails Bluegrass Night - 6/06

Old Fort, NC – We are excited to announce that Rails & Rhythms Bluegrass Night is returning to Old Fort! This free public event will close out the Trails & Trains Festival, which highlights the area’s outdoors, history, and heritage. Community members and visitors alike are invited to support local businesses while enjoying regional music on Saturday, June 6, 2026, from 5:30 PM to 10:00 PM in the State Employees Credit Union parking lot, across from the Old Fort Depot.

Live music, presented by Camp Grier and Grier Village, will feature performances by The Hayley King Trio, Zoe & Cloyd, Backline, and Grammy Award–winning Travelin’ McCoury’s. This special evening in downtown Old Fort invites you to join in celebrating musical heritage, strengthening community connections, and supporting local businesses.

Rhythms & Rails Music Director Jordan Laney shares that the team is incredibly excited about this year’s lineup. “It’s huge for Old Fort to host such talented musicians with connections to the area. We have a rich musical heritage in McDowell County, and each of these bands highlights our roots in different ways. It’s going to be a great evening for music lovers!”

This free event encourages attendees to bring their own chairs (no tents, umbrellas, or tented chairs, please). Free parking is available throughout the town and organizers encourage guests to enjoy dinner at one of Old Fort’s local restaurants and stroll through shops and galleries to support downtown businesses as the town continues to rebuild following Hurricane Helene. The Beyond 1842 Project, an initiative of America 250 in McDowell, will have a display on-site highlighting McDowell’s rich musical history.

Music begins at 5:30 PM. Don’t miss this unforgettable evening of music and community as we continue to support Old Fort’s recovery. More information can be found on the Rhythm and Rails Facebook event page and on www.oldfortfest.com. Bring a chair, a friend, and your dancing shoes!

