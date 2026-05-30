RENOVATIO: Sound and Breath with Jahidi - 6/18

APLR Presents: RENOVATIO: Sound & Breath with Jahidi

A two-hour immersive journey into deep healing and transformation.

Friday, June 18th, 2026

AyurPrana Listening Room - 312 Haywood Rd, Asheville, NC 28806

Doors 6PM || Show 7 PM

RENOVATIO: Sound & Breath with Jahidi

Join us for a two-hour immersive journey into deep healing and transformation. Blending conscious rebirthing breathwork with powerful shamanic drumming and sacred sound journeys, Jahidi creates a ceremonial space where the nervous system softens, the heart opens, and profound inner breakthroughs become possible. Breathwork unlocks stored emotions and hidden cellular memories, and spiritual gifts. Rhythm guides you into a deep trance and inner clarity. Participants often experience insight, release, and renewal similar to traditional plant medicine ceremonies - without the use of hallucinogens. This is a space to shed an old skin, reclaim your innocence, and remember the medicine that already lives within you. The journey begins within. Your Renovatio is here.

Please bring a yoga mat, pillow, and blanket for your comfort. Space is limited to 50 participants.

Jahidi

Jahidi is a shamanic sound healer, mystic, and ceremonial musician devoted to guiding people into direct experiences of healing, remembrance, and spiritual awakening. With over 15 years of experience facilitating sound journeys and breath-based ceremonies, Jahidi holds a deeply intentional and prayerful space for inner transformation.

A drummer since childhood, Jahidi works with rhythm as a sacred language—one that speaks directly to the nervous system, the subconscious, and the soul. Through drumming, sacred sound, mantra, and rebirthing breathwork, he helps participants access expanded states of consciousness where old wounds can release and deeper truths can emerge.

The creator of RENOVATIO Sound & Breath, Jahidi’s work is rooted in the understanding that healing arises from within. His ceremonies often evoke the depth of traditional plant medicine experiences—without the use of substances—by activating the body’s innate intelligence through breath and sound. A former attorney and TEDx speaker, Jahidi brings clarity, integrity, and grounded presence into spiritual spaces. As a musician and tabla player, he has collaborated with world-class artists including Deva Premal, Anoushka Shankar, and Brazilian Voices.

Jahidi’s mission is to help people remember who they truly are and to awaken the medicine and magic that already lives within them.