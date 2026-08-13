ReImagine – The Songs of Paul McCartney - 12/05
ReImagine – The Songs of Paul McCartney - 12/05
Step into an unforgettable evening celebrating the timeless music of Paul McCartney and the legendary songs that shaped generations. ReImagine – The Songs of Paul McCartney brings a fresh, energetic twist to beloved classics.
This dynamic five-piece band delivers a show that balances faithful renditions of the originals with bold, creative reinterpretations that breathe new life into familiar favorites. Featuring multi-instrumentalists performing on both guitars and keyboards, the band creates a rich, layered sound that captures the spirit, emotion, and musical brilliance of McCartney’s catalog.
More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/reimagine-12-2026/
White Horse Black Mountain
Donate What You Can
07:30 PM - 09:30 PM on Sat, 5 Dec 2026
Event Supported By
White Horse Black Mountain
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org
White Horse Black Mountain
105C Montreat Rd, Black Mountain, NC 28711Black Mountain , North Carolina 28711
marketing@whitehorseblackmountain.org