Reconnect for Resilience (FREE 2-day Virtual Training) - 6/16

Learn easy-to-use, shareable tools that are designed for real life—whether you’re stressed at work, in your car, or even at the store. In this 14-hour, interactive training, you’ll learn the science of stress management and ways to build resilience in yourself and those around you.

FREE and open to all WNC residents, thanks to the support of our generous partners

14 hours of continuing education credit (CEU) available through Area L AHEC

REGISTER to attend and receive additional event details