Brevard Symphonic Winds

Kraig Alan Williams, conductor

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Keith Lockhart, conductor

Brevard’s exceptional high school ensembles take the spotlight under conductors Keith Lockhart and Kraig Alan Williams in a program of dramatic scale.

Music by Holst and Michael Daugherty opens the evening, culminating in Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, celebrated for its lush lyricism and soaring Romantic expression.

PROGRAM

GUSTAV HOLST Ballet Music from The Perfect Fool

MICHAEL DAUGHERTY Lift Up Thine Ears

SERGEI RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2