Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2
Rachmaninoff Symphony No. 2
Brevard Symphonic Winds
Kraig Alan Williams, conductor
Brevard Concert Orchestra
Keith Lockhart, conductor
Brevard’s exceptional high school ensembles take the spotlight under conductors Keith Lockhart and Kraig Alan Williams in a program of dramatic scale.
Music by Holst and Michael Daugherty opens the evening, culminating in Rachmaninoff’s Symphony No. 2, celebrated for its lush lyricism and soaring Romantic expression.
PROGRAM
GUSTAV HOLST Ballet Music from The Perfect Fool
MICHAEL DAUGHERTY Lift Up Thine Ears
SERGEI RACHMANINOFF Symphony No. 2
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Fri, 31 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditorium
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105