Queen Bee and The Honeylovers - 6/28

We want everyone to access the healing power of music! Perhaps you can only afford a few dollars or maybe you have resources to cover the cost for others. Donate What You Can! The suggested price per ticket is $20.

Queen Bee and the Honeylovers perform classic swing, blues and Latin music. They have been voted best in Jazz since 2019 in the Mountain Xpress “Best Of” poll. Their debut album, ‘Asheville’, celebrated their hometown’s history and won them #41 on WNCW’s listener-voted poll of Best Albums of 2019 as well as features on The State of Things with Frank Stasio and PBS Woodsongs. Their video for “Beacham’s Curve” won Best Soundtrack at the 2019 Music Video Asheville Awards. At this show, they’ll be debuting some brand new tunes off their upcoming album- including some long awaited Asheville-themed songs. Vocal-driven with an infectious groove, the Honeylovers are guaranteed to put a grin on your face and a tap in your toes.

Sun, June 28th at 7:30 pm – We want everyone to access the healing power of music! Perhaps you can only afford a few dollars, or maybe you have resources to cover the cost for others. Donate What You Can! You may enter your desired donation amount below. The suggested price per ticket is $20.