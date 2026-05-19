© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Pride Drag Brunch Fundraiser for Blue Ridge Pride - 6/20

Pride Drag Brunch Fundraiser for Blue Ridge Pride - 6/20

The award-winning Asheville Drag Brunch is bringing its Pride Brunch celebration to Banks Ave. Bar on Saturday, June 20, 2026. With seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., this high-energy brunch celebrates Pride Month with dynamic performances and a standout brunch from Biscuit Head South. Proceeds benefit Blue Ridge Pride. Tickets include brunch, start at $25, and are available at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com. Ages 21 and up.

Hosted by the magnetic Nova, this vibrant show features eight electrifying performances by Indica Gemini, Jasmine Summers, and Kay Russo—a lineup that delivers both heart and high glamour. With seats filling quickly, guests are encouraged to secure tickets early and arrive ready to celebrate loud and proud.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.

Banks Ave Bar
25.00
11:00 AM - 02:00 PM on Sat, 20 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

Asheville Drag Brunch / Bearded Lady Productions 501c3
8283337247
AshevilleDragBrunch@gmail.com
Asheville Drag Brunch / Bearded Lady Productions 501c3https://www.ashevilledragbrunch.com/
Banks Ave Bar
32 Banks Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-333-7247
AshevilleDragBrunch@gmail.com
https://www.ashevilledragbrunch.com/