Pride Drag Brunch Fundraiser for Blue Ridge Pride - 6/20

The award-winning Asheville Drag Brunch is bringing its Pride Brunch celebration to Banks Ave. Bar on Saturday, June 20, 2026. With seatings at 11:00 a.m. and 1:00 p.m., this high-energy brunch celebrates Pride Month with dynamic performances and a standout brunch from Biscuit Head South. Proceeds benefit Blue Ridge Pride. Tickets include brunch, start at $25, and are available at www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com. Ages 21 and up.

Hosted by the magnetic Nova, this vibrant show features eight electrifying performances by Indica Gemini, Jasmine Summers, and Kay Russo—a lineup that delivers both heart and high glamour. With seats filling quickly, guests are encouraged to secure tickets early and arrive ready to celebrate loud and proud.

Produced by Bearded Lady Productions 501(c)3. For more information and tickets, visit www.AshevilleDragBrunch.com.