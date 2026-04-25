‘Preciate the Parents Party

We’ve got an awesome pair of shows coming up: Our ‘Preciate the Parents Parties will take place on Saturday, May 9 (Mother’s Day Weekend) and Saturday, June 20 (Father’s Day Weekend). Both are 3-4pm at Sweeten Creek Brewing and both are totally FREE.

Bring your caregivers, tell your friends and neighbors. We’ve got poems, sing-alongs, a drum jam, dancing, and of course the great drinks and food from Sweeten Creek Brewing + Bear’s BBQ! Can’t wait to see you there!