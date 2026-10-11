Porch at the Forks - Keturah Allgood ft. Dave Desmelik - 10/15
Porch at the Forks - Keturah Allgood ft. Dave Desmelik - 10/15
Porch at the Forks October Series is here! Don't miss the incredible opportunity to hear and support local live music. The wonderful writers and singers throughout our area. Food truck on site. Fall beers, wine, ciders and NA options in the taproom. Every Thursday throughout October with Keturah Allgood and her special guest.
Forks of the River Taproom
05:00 PM - 07:00 PM on Thu, 15 Oct 2026
Forks of the River Taproom
25 Parkway RdRosman, North Carolina 28772
(828) 877-3106
taproom@headwatersoutfitters.com