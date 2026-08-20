Experience the music of Pink Floyd live at White Horse Black Mountain with Pinkish Floyd, an Asheville-based tribute band bringing the legendary sound and spectacle of Pink Floyd to the stage.

Featuring veteran musicians with performance credits spanning Broadway, Las Vegas, Los Angeles, and the UK, Pinkish Floyd recreates the immersive experience of a Pink Floyd concert with soaring guitar solos, atmospheric soundscapes, and a multimedia production featuring lights, lasers, and video projections.

From the psychedelic sounds of the band’s early years to the iconic songs of The Dark Side of the Moon, Wish You Were Here, and The Wall, Pinkish Floyd celebrates the music that made Pink Floyd one of the most influential rock bands of all time.

Join us for an evening of unforgettable music and visuals celebrating the legacy of Pink Floyd.

Learn more: https://pinkishfloyd.com/

More info: https://whitehorseblackmountain.org/product/pinkish-floyd-3/