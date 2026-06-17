Piano Competition Finals
Piano Competition Finals
Witness the future stars of classical music as Brevard’s most gifted high school and college pianists compete in the thrilling Piano Competition Finals.
Each finalist will present a twenty-minute program, selected from diverse style periods, demonstrating their technical prowess and artistic expression. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the concert.
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante LnBrevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105