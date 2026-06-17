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Piano Competition Finals

Piano Competition Finals

Witness the future stars of classical music as Brevard’s most gifted high school and college pianists compete in the thrilling Piano Competition Finals.

Each finalist will present a twenty-minute program, selected from diverse style periods, demonstrating their technical prowess and artistic expression. Winners will be announced at the conclusion of the concert.

Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
07:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Tue, 28 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Parker Concert Hall
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/piano-competition-finals/