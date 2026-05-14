Photoshop Layers Made Easy! Two-Part Series

Session One: The Mystery of “Layers” — a challenge for many who want to learn to use Adobe Photoshop! In reality, layers are a great tool and easy to use, plus they give you a wide range of adjustments to perfect your photographs! This 2 part, six-hour workshop will teach how to 1) choose and create “adjustment layers,” 2) create masks to modify layers, 3) add selected filters, and 4) handle the layers in general. As we progress through the information, you will follow along on your computer using the instructor’s sample images, then work with your own. You will also receive an informative PDF handout containing key information that you learn in the class. NOTE: You may attend Session One only.

Session Two: (You must have attended Session One to take part in this session): We’ll review Session One’s material — The Mystery of “Layers” — then view your sample images, including your process using layers in Photoshop. Your images must be TIFF images. This will be a gentle session to review and reinforce your understanding of using layers.

Bring your laptop computer with Photoshop installed (you can get a trial copy if you don’t already own it.) Also, have with you images that you would like to work on should be either RAW or TIFF (no JPEGs!).

