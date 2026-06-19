Petty Rewind - A Tom Petty Tribute - 7/11

Petty Rewind is a nationally touring Tom Petty tribute band performing the iconic music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with precision, energy and heartfelt reverence. Formed in 2023 by a group of seasoned musicians with a lifelong love for Petty’s music, Petty Rewind has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most compelling tribute acts in the country. Each show is a celebration of Tom Petty’s legacy. From the biggest hits to the deeper cuts, Petty Rewind delivers a full-tilt rock and roll experience that connects generations of fans to thesound and soul of one of America’s greatest songwriters.