Petty Rewind - A Tom Petty Tribute - 7/11
Petty Rewind - A Tom Petty Tribute - 7/11
Petty Rewind is a nationally touring Tom Petty tribute band performing the iconic music of Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers with precision, energy and heartfelt reverence. Formed in 2023 by a group of seasoned musicians with a lifelong love for Petty’s music, Petty Rewind has quickly earned a reputation as one of the most compelling tribute acts in the country. Each show is a celebration of Tom Petty’s legacy. From the biggest hits to the deeper cuts, Petty Rewind delivers a full-tilt rock and roll experience that connects generations of fans to thesound and soul of one of America’s greatest songwriters.
Visulite Theatre
$20 advanced | $25 day of
08:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 11 Jul 2026
Event Supported By
Visulite Theatre
Artist Group Info
Petty Rewind
Visulite Theatre
1615 Elizabeth AveCharlotte, North Carolina 28204
704.358.9200
boxoffice@visulite.com