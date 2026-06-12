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People Behind the Care: Honoring Mission Health employees past and present! 6/16

People Behind the Care: Honoring Mission Health employees past and present! 6/16

Join Reclaim Healthcare WNC and National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC)/ National Nurses United (NNU) as we honor retired and current Mission Health employees for their dedicated service to our community – their tireless work has only been given lip-service by HCA. The staff at Mission do their best day in and day out to provide quality patient care in spite of the conditions surrounding them.

Enjoy live music, and CELEBRATE with us, as we honor those who care for us all – the hardworking staff at Mission!

This is a FREE event!

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
06:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 16 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801