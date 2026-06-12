People Behind the Care: Honoring Mission Health employees past and present! 6/16

Join Reclaim Healthcare WNC and National Nurses Organizing Committee (NNOC)/ National Nurses United (NNU) as we honor retired and current Mission Health employees for their dedicated service to our community – their tireless work has only been given lip-service by HCA. The staff at Mission do their best day in and day out to provide quality patient care in spite of the conditions surrounding them.

Enjoy live music, and CELEBRATE with us, as we honor those who care for us all – the hardworking staff at Mission!

This is a FREE event!