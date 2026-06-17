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Pendergrast Family Patriotic Pops

Pendergrast Family Patriotic Pops

Brevard Concert Orchestra
Brevard Symphonic Winds
Ken Lam and Kraig Alan Williams, conductors

Celebrate America 250 with an exhilarating Independence Day concert of American classics and patriotic favorites.

Enjoy rousing marches and inspiring tributes Celebrate Independence Day with an exhilarating program of American classics and patriotic favorites. The Brevard Concert Orchestra and Brevard Symphonic Winds present rousing marches, beloved Broadway and film music, and stirring tributes to the nation. Highlights include Gershwin favorites, selections from Wicked, and iconic themes by John Williams, culminating in Tchaikovsky’s thrilling 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever as we honor the birth of our country.

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE
CHARLES IVES Variations on “America”
JOHN WILLIAMS “Flying Theme” from E.T.
JOHN WILLIAMS “Imperial March” from Star Wars
PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture
SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever

Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditoirum
02:00 PM - 11:59 PM on Sat, 4 Jul 2026
Get Tickets
Brevard Music Center - Whittington-Pfohl Auditoirum
349 Andante Ln
Brevard, North Carolina 28712
828-862-2105
https://www.brevardmusic.org/event/pendergrast-family-patriotic-pops/