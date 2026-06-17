Pendergrast Family Patriotic Pops

Brevard Concert Orchestra

Brevard Symphonic Winds

Ken Lam and Kraig Alan Williams, conductors

Celebrate America 250 with an exhilarating Independence Day concert of American classics and patriotic favorites.

Enjoy rousing marches and inspiring tributes Celebrate Independence Day with an exhilarating program of American classics and patriotic favorites. The Brevard Concert Orchestra and Brevard Symphonic Winds present rousing marches, beloved Broadway and film music, and stirring tributes to the nation. Highlights include Gershwin favorites, selections from Wicked, and iconic themes by John Williams, culminating in Tchaikovsky’s thrilling 1812 Overture and Sousa’s Stars and Stripes Forever as we honor the birth of our country.

PROGRAM TO INCLUDE

CHARLES IVES Variations on “America”

JOHN WILLIAMS “Flying Theme” from E.T.

JOHN WILLIAMS “Imperial March” from Star Wars

PYOTR ILYICH TCHAIKOVSKY 1812 Overture

SOUSA Stars and Stripes Forever

