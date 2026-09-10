© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Peggy Ratusz and Kelly Jones: Live at Bold Rock

Peggy Ratusz and Kelly Jones: Live at Bold Rock

With three original music or cover music releases to her credit, It Takes a Lot of Faith (An original track on that CD, Sexual High was chosen to be part of a Jomar Records compilation CD – National Women in Blues), Infused with the Blues, and Live at the Altamont Theatre, she’s been performing nonstop for over 45 years. Chosen Best in Blues, either placing or winning for the past 16 years and winning top honors for 6 consecutive years (2016-2022), Ratusz is a cherished and respected matriarch of the local music scene.

Bold Rock Cidery
06:00 PM - 09:00 PM on Sat, 28 Nov 2026

Event Supported By

Bold Rock
828-595-9940
https://millsriver.boldrock.com/

Artist Group Info

Peggy Ratusz and Kelly Jones
https://www.facebook.com/peggyratuszmusic/
Bold Rock Cidery
72 School House Rd
Mills River, North Carolina 28759
828-595-9940
info@boldrock.com
https://boldrock.com/visit/mills-river-cidery/