Peggy Ratusz and Kelly Jones: Live at Bold Rock

With three original music or cover music releases to her credit, It Takes a Lot of Faith (An original track on that CD, Sexual High was chosen to be part of a Jomar Records compilation CD – National Women in Blues), Infused with the Blues, and Live at the Altamont Theatre, she’s been performing nonstop for over 45 years. Chosen Best in Blues, either placing or winning for the past 16 years and winning top honors for 6 consecutive years (2016-2022), Ratusz is a cherished and respected matriarch of the local music scene.