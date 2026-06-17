Paul McDonald and The Mourning Doves - 7/25
Paul McDonald and The Mourning Doves - 7/25
Baptized in the dive bars of the southeast, Paul McDonald first caught fire during American Idol’s 2011 run. With the Mourning Doves, McDonald delivers a gospel-tinged reckoning wrapped in cosmic Americana. His live performances are equal parts revival and rock séance.
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org