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Paul McDonald and The Mourning Doves - 7/25

Paul McDonald and The Mourning Doves - 7/25

Baptized in the dive bars of the southeast, Paul McDonald first caught fire during American Idol’s 2011 run. With the Mourning Doves, McDonald delivers a gospel-tinged reckoning wrapped in cosmic Americana. His live performances are equal parts revival and rock séance.

The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
$33.00
07:30 PM - 11:59 PM on Thu, 25 Jun 2026
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Event Supported By

Peace Center
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
https://www.peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-allen-stone
The Mockingbird at The Peace Center
330 S. Main St.
Greenville, South Carolina 29601
864-467-3000
boxoffice@peacecenter.org
http://peacecenter.org/events/detail/26-paul-mcdonald