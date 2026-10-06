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Patio Show: Tom Fenton and the Rhythmic Revolution

Patio Show: Tom Fenton and the Rhythmic Revolution

Grey Eagle Music Hall Presents

Patio Show: Tom Fenton & the Rhythmic Revolution
All Ages

Doors: 4:30 pm // Show: 5:30 pm

– ALL AGES
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Tommy Fenton & The Rhythmic Revolution brings a high-energy mix of funk, soul, and rock favorites, built around strong vocals, keys, and deep grooves. Tommy is joined by his brother on keys for a stripped-down, groove-driven set full of familiar songs with plenty of soul.

The Grey Eagle Patio
$12.05
05:30 PM - 08:30 PM on Tue, 27 Oct 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Patio
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801
828-232-5800
info@thegreyeagle.com
http://thegreyeagle.com