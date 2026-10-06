Patio Show: Tom Fenton and the Rhythmic Revolution

Grey Eagle Music Hall Presents

Patio Show: Tom Fenton & the Rhythmic Revolution

All Ages

Doors: 4:30 pm // Show: 5:30 pm

– ALL AGES

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

Tommy Fenton & The Rhythmic Revolution brings a high-energy mix of funk, soul, and rock favorites, built around strong vocals, keys, and deep grooves. Tommy is joined by his brother on keys for a stripped-down, groove-driven set full of familiar songs with plenty of soul.