PATIO SHOW: The Yard Sails - 6/28
PATIO SHOW: The Yard Sails - 6/28
– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE
THE YARD SAILS
The Yard Sails are AVL’s hottest instro-surf rock and exotica band. Featuring members of Empire Strikes Brass along with Jason Krekel (of the infamous Krektones). A solid rockin’ reverb soaked guitar journey through the history of the genre (Ventures, Link Wray and Dick Dale to name a few) as well as original ear worms for your poolside summer pleasure!
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.09
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Event Supported By
The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman AveAsheville, North Carolina 28801