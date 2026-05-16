PATIO SHOW: The Yard Sails - 6/28

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

THE YARD SAILS

The Yard Sails are AVL’s hottest instro-surf rock and exotica band. Featuring members of Empire Strikes Brass along with Jason Krekel (of the infamous Krektones). A solid rockin’ reverb soaked guitar journey through the history of the genre (Ventures, Link Wray and Dick Dale to name a few) as well as original ear worms for your poolside summer pleasure!