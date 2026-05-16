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PATIO SHOW: The Yard Sails - 6/28

PATIO SHOW: The Yard Sails - 6/28

– LIMITED PATIO SEATING IS FIRST COME FIRST SERVE

THE YARD SAILS
The Yard Sails are AVL’s hottest instro-surf rock and exotica band. Featuring members of Empire Strikes Brass along with Jason Krekel (of the infamous Krektones). A solid rockin’ reverb soaked guitar journey through the history of the genre (Ventures, Link Wray and Dick Dale to name a few) as well as original ear worms for your poolside summer pleasure!

The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
$12.09
05:30 PM - 07:30 PM on Sun, 28 Jun 2026
Get Tickets

Event Supported By

The Grey Eagle
(828) 232-5800
http://www.thegreyeagle.com/event/1308485-david-wilcoxs-annual-asheville/
The Grey Eagle Music Hall and Pub
185 Clingman Ave
Asheville, North Carolina 28801