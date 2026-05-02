PATIO SHOW: Swift Silver - 6/27

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SWIFT SILVER

Swift Silver is the musical partnership of Anna Kline and John Looney. For 15 years, they’ve cultivated a sound drawn from the well of Southern soul, blues, and Appalachian roots music. Anchored by Anna’s vivid lyrics and John’s masterful arrangements, Swift Silver’s songcraft stays true to the place that made them. As artists in the Kentucky Arts Council Performing Arts Directory, the duo shares their Southern sound widely, including international appearances such as Your Roots Are Showing in Killarney, Ireland. Swift Silver has appeared at major festivals across the region and abroad, performing at MerleFest, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Master Musicians Festival, Suwannee Springfest, Sleeping in the Woods Songwriter Festival, and CountryFest in Belgium. Their music has also been featured on the Travel Channel’s Bizarre Foods with Andrew Zimmern and ESPN’s True South (Season 5). Both artists remain deeply connected to the Appalachian music community, regularly collaborating with musicians across the region in songwriting, touring, and studio work. Anna’s songs and poetry were featured in the 2025 Women of Appalachia Project anthology, and she co-wrote “Last Mule in the Holler” with Montana Hobbs of The Local Honeys. John has toured and recorded with artists including John R. Miller, The Local Honeys, Wayne Graham, and Carla Gover. Swift Silver is a torchbearer of Kentucky’s musical legacy and a powerful voice in Appalachia’s musical evolution. They are preparing to release a new album in 2026.