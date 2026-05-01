PATIO SHOW: Lotcho Zeo

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LOTCHO ZEO

Lotcho Zeo, a band with 5 high schoolers (Junior-Senior). Our band started as Lotcho trio with Keaton Will and Sean, and we have recently welcomed Zoey and Theo to the group. Zoey is a senior at Asheville High, and he plays the guitar. He lives for playing with other musicians and is so excited to join such a talented group. Theo is a senior at TC Roberson High who plays the French horn and bass guitar. He has a strong passion for music and loves collaborating with others. William is a senior at Asheville High School and is a multi-instrumentalist playing piano, saxophone, and bassoon; he plays piano/keyboard in this group. Keaton is a senior at Asheville High School who plays the drum kit in our group + every other percussion instrument. Sean is a high school junior at Asheville High School and plays the saxophone, and has been for 5 years. We all love playing music and have a shared passion for it.